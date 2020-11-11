Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $64,368,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $36,539,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 529.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 317,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,526,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $784,153,000 after purchasing an additional 237,074 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $16,255,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Roth Capital lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

