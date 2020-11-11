Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XENE. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $397.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

