XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,711 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,536,000 after acquiring an additional 731,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 763.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,033,000 after acquiring an additional 893,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 124.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

