XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Truist

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lifted by Truist from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.79.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 124.29, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in XPO Logistics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.