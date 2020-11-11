Xunlei (XNET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Xunlei has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%.

Shares of XNET stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $177.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.68. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

