Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $53.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 3445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 22,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $925,329.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,140 shares of company stock worth $2,292,567 in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

