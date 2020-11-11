yearn.finance II (YFII) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.90 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. One yearn.finance II token can currently be bought for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance II has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance.

yearn.finance II Token Trading

yearn.finance II can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

