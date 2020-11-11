Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

YELP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:YELP opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -168.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $44,919.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $150,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after acquiring an additional 636,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,788 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,031 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 109,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 246.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,529 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,090 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

