Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders Sells 8,485 Shares of Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $463,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE YETI opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $62.72.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Yeti in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yeti by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 319,126 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth about $778,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yeti from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Yeti from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.87.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

