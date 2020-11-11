Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders Sells 9,560 Shares

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $563,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $62.72. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yeti by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after buying an additional 2,658,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yeti by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,482,000 after buying an additional 1,208,886 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the second quarter worth about $44,998,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 138.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after purchasing an additional 769,660 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Yeti from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yeti from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.87.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

