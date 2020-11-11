Zacks: Analysts Expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Announce $5.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will announce earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.43 and the highest is $6.19. Everest Re Group reported earnings of $3.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $14.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $24.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $27.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,642,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,146,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,306,000 after purchasing an additional 190,472 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,540,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE opened at $240.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

