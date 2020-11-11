Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $6.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post earnings of $6.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.56 and the lowest is $6.34. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $5.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $24.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.27 to $24.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $26.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.75 to $26.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $371.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.59 and a 200-day moving average of $379.08. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.