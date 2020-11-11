Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $6.41 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post earnings of $6.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.56 and the lowest is $6.34. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $5.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $24.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.27 to $24.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $26.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.75 to $26.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $371.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.59 and a 200-day moving average of $379.08. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.