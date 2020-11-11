Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.30). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on PBYI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

PBYI opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $351.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

In related news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $97,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,049 shares of company stock valued at $109,430. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

