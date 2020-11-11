Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Post Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to announce $3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.32 and the lowest is $3.08. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.28 to $13.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 50,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 390,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $258.94 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.