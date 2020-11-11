Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Post $3.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.36 and the highest is $4.63. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $6.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $8.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $12.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $133.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.