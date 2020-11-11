Zacks: Brokerages Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $281.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.97.

NYSE PANW opened at $242.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -88.26 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.04 and its 200 day moving average is $238.12.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.