Zacks Investment Research Lowers WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

WYY opened at $6.58 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million.

In other news, CFO Kellie H. Kim acquired 89,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $46,625.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

