Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 204.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

