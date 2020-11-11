Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after buying an additional 330,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 256,051 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,794,000 after acquiring an additional 165,999 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,170,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,122,000 after acquiring an additional 136,632 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $345.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.57 and its 200-day moving average is $266.22. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $362.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,690 shares of company stock worth $18,699,130. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

