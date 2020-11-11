ZINC (ZINC) Price Up 40.2% This Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $51.55 and $24.68. ZINC has a total market cap of $158,230.91 and approximately $48.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00023641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00366971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.06 or 0.03492294 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00028458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00023698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

