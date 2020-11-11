ZMINE (ZMN) Price Hits $0.0033

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZMINE has a total market cap of $482,017.84 and $300.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00089262 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001256 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00020714 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005672 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 134.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00033046 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 220,381,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,336,646 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.