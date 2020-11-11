Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zomedica Corp. is a veterinary health company. It creates products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica Corp., formerly known as Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Zomedica in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE:ZOM opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.22. Zomedica has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Zomedica will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zomedica stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 717,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.13% of Zomedica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

