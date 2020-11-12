$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Switch posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

SWCH stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.12 and a beta of 0.62. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In related news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $368,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,965,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,457,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 1,057.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694,601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Switch by 909.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,241,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Switch by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,578 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 95.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,170,000 after purchasing an additional 661,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 423,233 shares during the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

