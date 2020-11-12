-$0.08 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Twilio posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.74.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,769,251 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO opened at $279.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $341.70.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

