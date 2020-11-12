$0.10 EPS Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

KTOS stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $158,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $65,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,041. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

