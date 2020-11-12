$0.27 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

