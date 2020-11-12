$0.59 EPS Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.66. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 15.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $40.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

