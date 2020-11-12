$0.63 EPS Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.60. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.02.

In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $785,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and sold 366,330 shares valued at $7,839,462. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in At Home Group by 321.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in At Home Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOME opened at $14.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.92.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

