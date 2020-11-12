1,098 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DaVita by 265.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in DaVita by 16.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DaVita by 122.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DVA shares. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $332,049.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $106.32 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

