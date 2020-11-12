13,031 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,031 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $102,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUPN opened at $21.33 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,043.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

