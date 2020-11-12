1,677 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,677 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Splunk by 181.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 100.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $179,632.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,470,064.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

SPLK stock opened at $194.12 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.