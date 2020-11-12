$2.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.46 and the lowest is $0.04. Novavax posted earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 347.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $21.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $23.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $30.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. Novavax’s revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

Shares of NVAX opened at $85.01 on Monday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.55.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,224,412 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

