2,126 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average is $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $153.72. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,862,374.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,030 shares of company stock worth $9,859,333. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.