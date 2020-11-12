274 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.53.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,304.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8,152.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,218.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,029.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,490.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

