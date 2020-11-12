2,800 Shares in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WEX by 617.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in WEX by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $166.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.59. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Mizuho started coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.41.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

