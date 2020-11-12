34,230 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Amcor by 57.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

AMCR opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

