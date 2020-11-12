3,977 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 535.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Ameren stock opened at $82.37 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.