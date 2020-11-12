4,359 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 30.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BL opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.56 and a beta of 0.81.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $86,402.19. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,013 shares of company stock worth $20,016,543. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

