4,460 Shares in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC grew its position in IAA by 62.8% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in IAA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,962,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,832,000 after acquiring an additional 808,425 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IAA in the second quarter worth $126,394,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in IAA by 20.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,217,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,519,000 after acquiring an additional 377,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in IAA by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,110,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,408,000 after acquiring an additional 311,451 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

