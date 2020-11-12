48,343 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Arlo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $7.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ARLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

