753 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,142,000 after buying an additional 317,783 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,416,000 after buying an additional 1,828,393 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after buying an additional 260,477 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 476.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,606,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,176,000 after buying an additional 1,328,052 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.58. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $4,425,307.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,007 shares of company stock worth $23,419,930 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.