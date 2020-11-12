8,346 Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,802 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,292,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,560,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 15,445.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 151,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 150,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,356,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN opened at $42.28 on Thursday. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDFN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. 140166 cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $5,285,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,264 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

