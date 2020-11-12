888 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,096 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 283.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after acquiring an additional 688,593 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,674,000. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 1,051,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 501,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on Z shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $200,355.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,841.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $207,778.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,248.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,768 shares of company stock worth $36,432,854. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $108.02 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.