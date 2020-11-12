89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $54.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in 89bio by 62.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 103.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 221,709 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 35.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 116.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. 89bio has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $417.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

