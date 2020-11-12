9,139 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,139 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 112.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

NYSE:EOG opened at $41.91 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of -80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

