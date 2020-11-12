A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases £149.44 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 467 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £149.44 ($195.24).

Jonathan David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Jonathan David Kemp purchased 13,250 shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £53,000 ($69,244.84).

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 507 ($6.62) on Thursday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 641 ($8.37). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 468.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 454.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $521.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 453.75 ($5.93).

About A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

