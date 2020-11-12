Aaron’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,333 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the average volume of 598 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Aaron’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at $146,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAN. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

