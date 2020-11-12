ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.86

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 5377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABM. Sidoti upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -433.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $50,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,413 shares of company stock worth $1,055,825. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 65.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 121,523 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,601,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 26.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.