Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

