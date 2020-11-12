Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Shares Gap Down to $11.33

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $10.53. Addex Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

About Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

